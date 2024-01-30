Miners name northern rival as first men's recruit for 2024 season

BALLARAT Miners have unveiled their first men's recruit for the 2024 season with an inter-conference rival.
Guard Nicholas Stoddart will arrive from NBL1 North conference franchise Brisbane Capitals where he has averaged 20 points per game, 3.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds last season.
The 23-year-old is shifting to Ballarat in a bid to test his game among the tough competition in the NBL1 South conference.
It will be a new challenge for Stoddart, who has grown up developing his game primarily in Queensland.
Stoddart is the fifth signing announced for the Miners Men's roster under new coach Luke Brennan. He joins the returning Jake Lloyd, Max Cody, Amos Brooks and import Tyler Rudolph, an American power forward who captured the Ray Borner award as Miners most valuable player and backed this up with a spot in the conference's all-star starting five.
"I'm super excited to be on board with Ballarat this season and can't wait to get started with the group.," Stoddart said. "The culture that Luke is going to create with this team is something I am looking forward to being a part of and I am keen to get to work with the lads."
Stoddart is known for his skills as a genuine scorer and toughness in defence.
Ballarat Miners men's head coach Luke Brennan said Stoddart would fit in well to the roster he has been assembling.
"I'm very excited to welcome Nick to the Miners family. He is a high-level scorer and an underrated defender that will complement our local core really well," Brennan said.
"On top of his obvious basketball skill, he's a great guy who wants the best for himself, his teammates and the entire Ballarat Miners community."
Stoddart's signing comes in the wake of the Miners women's latest signings in Micah Simpson and Ella Gordon, who will be fresh off development seasons with Women's National Basketball League club Bendigo Spirit.
Simpson, age 21, has NBL1 South experience with rival Launceston, while 19-year-old Gordon, who hails from Queensland, has come through Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence ranks.
There are still final roster spots to be confirmed for the men's and women's rosters head of the NBL1 South season.
Ballarat Miners will open their campaigns against arch-rival Bendigo Braves at Selkirk Stadium on April 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.