Outrage on roundabouts and traffic lights in this week's Letters to the Editor

I moved from Geelong to Ballarat 30 years ago.
At that time the highest a building in Geelong could be was 5 storeys.
That has obviously been changed as high-rise buildings go up along Western Beach and it looks more like the Gold Coast.
What is the point of complaining about anything the Ballarat council does, they don't listen or care what ratepayers want.
The lights around the lake are a typical example.
Letters to the Editor were mostly against them and there were a lot of them.
Obviously they don't read them and don't care what anyone but themselves want.
It's time most of them got out.
Judi Govelli, Sebastopol.
I regularly drive northwards along Finchs Road to the Carngham Road intersection.
One of my vehicles sits very low to the ground and the other is an SUV.
In both cars the "give way" sign facing Finchs Road for drivers approaching from the south is totally obscured by a low-hanging tree branch.
At 80kmh it only becomes visible a few seconds before the intersection.
I don't know if the obscured sign contributed to the recent accidents however the low hanging branch needs to be removed as it is an obvious hazard.
Steve Adams, Haddon
We have an abundance of roundabouts in and about Ballarat, what we do not have is an understanding of the road rules that apply.
They are not a give way to the right as most drivers take on entering it nearing, I may be confused but I thought the rule was that the car in the roundabout had right of way.
At Grant and Albert Street roundabout you could wait all day until someone coming down Grant Street would give you any chance of entering the roundabout.
Ray Schenk, Ballarat
The fact that Stockland Wendouree has no traffic lights to enter or exit Ballarat's largest shopping centre says it all.
Located on busy Gillies Street North, a road that has only one set of pedestrian lights crossing linking Stockland to the homemaker centre.
Traffic woes are made worse where Gillies Street North reduces to one lane at the Norman Street roundabout.
At the other end we have a railway crossing just pass Howitt Street, with a train every 15 minutes or less.
They are getting rid of all railway crossings in Melbourne, but no plans for regional Victoria.
Example two: Burnbank Street goes from two lanes to one lane back two lanes than back one than back to two lanes all within two kilometres, and a railway crossing in-between.
Planning of Ballarat's road work and public transport network is sadly lacking.
On a positive note, the work that has been on Sturt Street is excellent, we do have the people with planning ability.
Nick Martinich, Ballarat.
As John McEnroe frequently demanded from his tennis umpire, "you cannot be serious?"
Ballarat is a traffic light city. Even bicycles have their own traffic lights on a barely-used Sturt Street bike path.
Drivers rush through orange traffic lights illegally, so they will not be held up by stopping.
One particular red light may be ignored - "oh, the road is clear."
Even F1 racing track drivers are controlled by traffic lights.
Do drivers need over-regulation?
Have we lost the ability to think for ourselves and make safe decisions?
Maybe we have? AI-controlled vehicles? Evolution happens.
David Chadderton, Wendouree
