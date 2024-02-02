Does Ballarat's congestion warrant more traffic lights?

As Ballarat residents battle more congestion on busy weekday mornings, the population continues to grow and housing expands further out.
Across Ballarat are plenty of roundabouts, but further implementation of traffic lights could be possible based on safety, traffic flow and the amenity needs of motorists and pedestrians.
Lights are being set up on Dyson Drive near Cuzens Road where more houses are being built in previously undeveloped land.
The new traffic signals at La Trobe Street and Wiltshire Lane intersection, part of the state government's $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving traffic upgrades, were switched on in March 2023.
City of Ballarat infrastructure director Bridget Wetherall said a range of variables are considered when planning intersections.
"In general, roundabouts are more effective for light to medium traffic volumes and signalised intersections work best with high traffic volumes," she said.
Ballarat has grown at around two per cent per year and is anticipated to grow to a population of 170,000 by 2041- the current population is 117,000.
Ballarat has four growth zones to house the growing population, and the council is developing a housing strategy to aid in the building of 29,000 houses over the next 15 years.
Ms Wetherall said the council were advocating to help with traffic through the proposed Dyson Drive duplication - a part of the next stage of Ballarat Link Road.
"As Ballarat grows, this proposed duplication will improve travel times for residents and businesses, helping to support and drive further economic and residential growth across the western suburbs," she said.
The Dyson Drive duplication proposal is designed to connect Remembrance Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road, and eventually link the Western Freeway with the Glenelg and Midland highways.
"This road proposal will reduce congestion, drawing a lot of traffic away from our CBD, including heavy transport vehicles," Ms Wetherall said.
A number of roundabouts have been highlighted in the most recent federal government Black Spot program due to crashes at the locations.
The most recent round of funds from the program include a new roundabout at the intersection of Urquhart Street and Ripon Street South in Newington, Eureka Street and Fussell Street in Ballarat East, Eureka Street and Otway Street South in Ballarat East, and at Coltman Plaza and Dyson Drive in Lucas.
These funds can be hundreds of thousands of dollars.
These locations are submitted for Black Spot funds over safety issues.
