Questions pending as leaders try to move on from Games cancellation

Ballarat leaders are focusing on the benefits flowing from the cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
They told a state government inquiry into the Games that they were ready to move on and focus on what Ballarat needs.
Others are looking to find ways to ensure the Games' benefits, like increased exposure for the city on a world stage, can still be realised.
By September 2026, Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre chairperson Matt Jenkins said they hoped to be in their new facility next to Mars Stadium in time for the 2026/27 season.
The new facility is part of the $150 million promised to upgrade sporting infrastructure across Ballarat in the aftermath of the Games cancellation.
The specific budget for each project is still unknown.
Mr Jenkins said the athletics community will "wait and see" what happens to the timeline.
"We are hopeful but there is still an element of we will believe it when we see it," he said.
While the state government was planning for the games, Mr Jenkins said they felt "in the dark".
Since the cancellation he said he has been able to have more input into what the facility could include - BRAC are keen to have a world class track so they can host more events.
"If we have a subpar facility which is at best the same as the current facility, then there will be disappointment," Mr Jenkins said.
He expressed his worry to the inquiry that without a clear funding breakdown, athletics upgrades would be passed over in favour of delivering other facilities.
Central Highlands Homelessness Alliance coordinator Michelle Twigger said the Ballarat region is in need of more and more homes to continue to meet demand.
She said the 1300 homes promised by the state government as part of a $1 billion housing package announced would not be enough to meet the demand in the region, let alone access the state.
"We need the rapid provision of homes now, not in a couple of years" Ms Twigger said.
Ms Twigger said they were grateful for any support from the state government but they were turning away people in need because of the high demand.
Tourism Midwest Victoria chair John Pandazopoulos said he wanted to see tourism opportunities returned to Ballarat and the surrounding regions.
He told the inquiry he would like to see considerations made for "Commonwealth Games affected cities" when the government allocated $150 million on tourism spending.
Mr Pandazopoulos said the Games would have "put us on the map in new markets you wouldn't normally be able to afford to be in", - particularly internationally.
Central Highlands Regional Partnership chair Tim Matthews said there were a lot of ideas thrown around about how they could harness the Games opportunity.
But since the cancellation, businesses have moved on instead focusing on their biggest challenge, increased cost of living pressures.
Mr Matthews said they were looking ahead rather than dwelling on what could have been.
"We had to do that quite considerably during COVID-19 planning ," he said.
"I would like to see the government move at the speed they did when COVID-19 was around."
City of Ballarat chief executive said he was disappointed the games would not be going ahead but Ballarat will still benefit from "one for the biggest investment in our city".
Council's work on the Games was "time well spent for far", he said.
A session of the 2026 Commonwealth Games state government inquiry was held on Wednesday February 14 at the Mercure.
Next week the inquiry will visit Bendigo and Shepparton.
