The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games

Questions pending as leaders try to move on from Games cancellation

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
February 14 2024 - 7:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Victorian Legislative Council speaking with City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King at the state parliament inquiry into the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games in Ballarat. Picture by Kate Healy
Members of the Victorian Legislative Council speaking with City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King at the state parliament inquiry into the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games in Ballarat. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat leaders are focusing on the benefits flowing from the cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

More from sports
More from Commonwealth Games

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.