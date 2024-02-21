'Productive talks' underway to keep Ballarat a Bulldogs city beyond 2024

WESTERN Bulldogs chief executive Ameet Bains says the club has an "unflinching intention" to be in Ballarat beyond 2024.
The Bulldogs are in the final year of a contract extension with City of Ballarat and the Victorian Government to claim Ballarat as 'Dogs' territory, including hosting duties for at least two AFL games on Mars Stadium each season.
Mr Bains said "productive discussions" to stay in town had already begun and he expected to locked these down more formally in coming weeks.
He said this does not change, given the cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games for regional Victoria.
Ballarat's Mars Stadium had been pegged to house the Games' athletics program.
This was to bring an extra 5000 seats to Mars Stadium - a promise expected to still stand, despite deadlines being less clear.
Mr Bains said the Bulldogs' had long-term commitment to playing in Ballarat and, while disappointing for the city to not host the Games, said this should make for less disruptions to AFL plans.
The 2024 season marks the Bulldogs' ninth year of staking their claim in Ballarat and eighth season playing for premiership points on Mars.
At the same time, Mr Bains has long maintained the partnership was far greater than an adopted kennel to use a couple of times a year during the AFL premiership season.
The Bulldogs have a suit of community development programs, from children's literacy, youth and Indigenous leadership to holistic well-being and business networking events.
"We have an unflinching intention to be in Ballarat and we want it to feel genuine," Mr Bains said.
The Bulldogs are based in Ballarat for a two-day AFL Community Camp.
Players arrived after a training session at their Whitten Oval base in Footscray. While the club will not host a training session or intra-club hit-out in town, players will be kept busy with school and community visits.
This included a hospital visit on Wednesday, while Indigenous stars Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Arthur Jones spent a low-key afternoon hanging out with St Patrick's College's Indigenous students.
More than 260 children took part in an AFL Auskick super clinic at City Oval on Wednesday afternoon.
"It looks tremendous," Mr Bains said. "Obviously being a country boy myself [from Bendigo] I know young kids live for their heroes to come to town and the opportunity to interact with players."
Western Bulldogs will officially launch their 2024 AFL season at Whitten Oval on Friday, February 23. This will include the Bulldogs' first inter-club hit-out for the summer against Hawthorn.
The Bulldogs will open their season against Melbourne at the MCG on March 17. They will land on Mars a week later, March 24, to host Gold Coast Suns.
The 'Dogs are also set to return to Mars for a final round clash against Greater Western Sydney in August.
