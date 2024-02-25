A mighty day on Lake Wendouree for Head of the Lake glory

On a smoky Lake Wendouree, Ballarat Clarendon College's girls won the Head of the Lake for the fourth year running, while St Patrick's College fought off a valiant Clarendon crew to clinch a win by the barest of margins.
St Pat's pipped defending champions Clarendon by just 0.18 of a second, and managed a clean sweep in the boy's senior divisions, the first time since 2007.
After the first division race, coach David O'Doherty said it was a "relief" to see so much success.
"Our season started back in the early days of July - we worked it out, it's been 230 days since we started, 230 days spent thinking about getting one race right on one day," he said.
"It's often said you can't pull out your best performance without outstanding competition, so full credit to the (Clarendon) College crew, and Peely and his boys, they'd been in front all year.
"The preparation, setting the boat up, technique, training, I had to pull out every single stop."
Ballarat Grammar finished third, with Ballarat High School in fourth.
It was another huge win for Clarendon in the girl's division one race, for the fourth year running.
Firsts coach Nicki Plucinski said it was an "important" win.
"To win four-in-a-row is really important to the school and it's important to the girls to know that, with pretty much a new crew, there's still amazing athletes and we can carry on that legacy we've created," she said.
"We haven't had a chance to compete against the other schools, so we've come in super nervous but the girls were really confident they had put their best race together. I knew if they put their best race out there they could win."
Loreto finished second, followed by High School, Grammar, and Damascus.
In the aggregate shield rankings, St Patrick's College won the Harold Deveson Cup, with a huge 50 points across the day.
In second was Ballarat Clarendon College, with 35 points, followed by Ballarat Grammar on 27, and Ballarat High School tied with Damascus on six apiece.
For the girls races, Loreto College took home the J.H. Netherway Cup on 43 points, beating Ballarat Clarendon College on 35, Ballarat Grammar on 33, Ballarat High School on 11, and Damascus College on nine.
The trophies will be presented at ceremonies at the winnings schools.
