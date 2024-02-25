The Courier
A mighty day on Lake Wendouree for Head of the Lake glory

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated February 25 2024 - 4:26pm, first published 3:51pm
Ballarat High School's spit crew revs up. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat High School's spit crew revs up. Picture by Adam Trafford

On a smoky Lake Wendouree, Ballarat Clarendon College's girls won the Head of the Lake for the fourth year running, while St Patrick's College fought off a valiant Clarendon crew to clinch a win by the barest of margins.

AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

