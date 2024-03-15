The Courier
Help to process waves of grief hitting region in compounding tragedies

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 16 2024 - 5:30am
Community members gather in a vigil for missing Ballarat woman Samantha Murphy at Eureka Stockade Gardens on March 8, 2024, in the wake of a 22-year-old man being charged with her murder. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Community members gather in a vigil for missing Ballarat woman Samantha Murphy at Eureka Stockade Gardens on March 8, 2024, in the wake of a 22-year-old man being charged with her murder. Picture by Lachlan Bence

AS BALLARAT grapples with layers of grief from a harrowing two months of overlapping tragedies, a leading psychologist say it is normal for people to be feeling mixed emotions right now - and support is out there.

Journalist

