Help to process waves of grief hitting region in compounding tragedies

AS BALLARAT grapples with layers of grief from a harrowing two months of overlapping tragedies, a leading psychologist say it is normal for people to be feeling mixed emotions right now - and support is out there.
Clinical psychologist Veronica Johnston has moved to reassure it was normal to experience a range of feelings when faced with news of loss or tragedy, even if we did not know individuals involved.
These are incidents that have, at the least, been infiltrating talk in our workplaces and every day lives.
Dr Johnston has urged people to continue coming together to find healing and promote resilience as the city continues to try and process "another layer of grief" in the wake of the Ballarat Gold Mine disaster that has left one man dead and another fighting for life.
This comes one week after a 22 year-old Ballarat man from a high-profile family was charged with the murder of missing runner Samantha Murphy after a month of community vigils and searches for her through bushlands in the city's east.
The gold mine collapse in Mount Clear was also one week before the six-year anniversary of workplace tragedy in which two men were killed in a Delacombe trench.
Communities to Ballarat's west have also been under threat and fighting bush fires through February into early March. Residents experienced almost two weeks of uncertainty on evacuation and property loss and are now navigating physical and emotional damage left in the wake.
Those living in Ballarat's western suburbs have been finding ash and blackened leaves in their yards - a reminder how close this was to town.
"Empathy and compassion are innate human responses, and witnessing the pain of others can trigger a cascade of feelings within us. It's common to feel sadness, sympathy, or a sense of helplessness in such situations," Dr Johnston said.
"These emotions are natural and serve as reminders of our shared humanity.
"Moreover, witnessing others navigate grief can bring to the surface our own unresolved grief experiences. Memories of past losses or traumas may resurface, causing us to reflect on our own mortality and the fragility of life.
"While this can be overwhelming, it also presents an opportunity for personal growth and healing as we acknowledge and process our own emotions."
Dr Johnston and the team at Ballarat Psychology Clinic are preparing to lead a grief education session, for a gold coin donation, in early April. This was largely sparked by the community prolonged exposure to Ms Murphy's disappearance.
But Dr Johnston said it was also essential people are mindful of practising self-care and seeking support when confronted by the grief of others and personal emotional responses.
This was particularly important to keep in mind, Dr Johnston said, in facing the ongoing complexities to play out in Samantha Murphy's disappearance. Her body is yet to be found.
"Grief comes in many shapes and sizes and the family and friends of the accused, as well as the wider community members, may also be experiencing a mixture of emotions including confusion, uncertainty, sadness, anger, and loss," Dr Johnston said.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson has said the arrest of a Ballarat man complicated community grief in a case that had also drawn interest and concern from far further afield from this city.
Cr Hudson, in speaking at a community vigil on March 8, said people needed to be "mindful that there are two families involved" and more grieving could surface in the weeks and months ahead.
Details of the case against the accused have not yet been outlined in court.
"We are looking for answers and it's tough when we are grieving as a community, and I'm sure when we are a close-knit community of Ballarat, we know lots of people and that web of our connection," Cr Hudson said.
He said there had been mistakes made in the past month, in regards to people directing speculation at Ms Murphy's husband on social media.
At the same time, Cr Hudson urged the community to "put themselves in the shoes" of the family of the accused man, Patrick Orren Stephenson, who is the son of one of Ballarat's most decorated footballers Orren Stephenson.
"[He's] a member of our community, but so too is his family," Cr Hudson said.
Dr Johnston suggested activities to help offer comfort and relaxation were good for self-care and regulating emotions, for example, spending time in nature, practicing mindfulness or meditation, or indulging in hobbies. People are also encouraged to reach out to trusted loved ones for solace and to validate feelings.
Ballarat Psychology Clinic's grief education session will be at the Doveton Street South clinic on Thursday, April 11 from 7pm.
The evening will delve into the complexities of grief and offer tools for healing.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
