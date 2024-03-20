The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

Huge kicks boost for junior footy in special gift from Western Bulldogs

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 20 2024 - 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Bulldog 2016 AFL premiership captain Easton Wood tries new boots on for size with Lake Wendouree juniors Lexie Seamons (age 13), Flynn Hanrahan (10) and Lewis Warland (11) at City Oval on March 20, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Western Bulldog 2016 AFL premiership captain Easton Wood tries new boots on for size with Lake Wendouree juniors Lexie Seamons (age 13), Flynn Hanrahan (10) and Lewis Warland (11) at City Oval on March 20, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

THE YOUNGEST footballers in town are set to each be kit-out with a new pair of shoes in a massive gift to help cheer up the city from Western Bulldogs and its partner ASICS Oceania.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.