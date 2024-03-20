Huge kicks boost for junior footy in special gift from Western Bulldogs

THE YOUNGEST footballers in town are set to each be kit-out with a new pair of shoes in a massive gift to help cheer up the city from Western Bulldogs and its partner ASICS Oceania.
This comes as cost of living continues to bite with families trying to ready for upcoming traditional winter sports seasons, like football. The Bulldogs have also been keen to do something kind amid what has been a tough couple of months for the region, including the alleged murder of missing mum Samantha Murphy, bushfires and last week's mine tragedy.
The Bulldogs will give quality football boots or sneakers to each child aged under-14 in Ballarat Football Netball League girls and boys football competitions.
Western Bulldogs' chief commercial and strategy officer Kon Karavias said the club was proud to give back with the sportswear giant to the grassroots game in the 'Dogs' Ballarat home base.
"We're thrilled to launch this initiative with our Ballarat family in one of the strongest footy regions in Australia," Mr Karavias said.
"Supporting communities is at the heart of both ASICS and the Bulldogs' philosophy, and with the Ballarat region and surrounds having had some recent challenges, both our organisations felt compelled to offer a small token of support to a community that has embraced the Bulldogs and our partners from day one.
"We hope that this initiative brings some joy to kids and their families and plays a small part in strengthening their connection with community football and their clubs."
The Bulldogs claimed Ballarat as an extension of their home in 2015 got to work to establish a suite of community development programs, in partnership with Ballarat leaders.
READ MORE:
A joint gift to BFNL junior footballers was part of a new extension in the Bulldogs' partnership with ASICS.
ASICS shoes have been endorsed by leading sporting authorities, including The Australian Physiotherapy Association and Sports Medicine Australia, for athletes of all ages.
This gift gesture has been made ahead of the Bulldogs' first AFL home game at Mars Stadium for the 2024 premiership season, with the 'Dogs set to host Gold Coast Suns on Sunday, March 24.
WESTERN BULLDOGS v Gold Coast Suns
at Mars Stadium
Sunday, March 24 at 1pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.