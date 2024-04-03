Showgrounds demolition to begin within months

DEMOLITION works to make way for Eureka Stadium upgrades, as part of the Commonwealth Games fall-out, have been pencilled in to begin mid-2024.
A Victorian government spokesperson has confirmed an advanced tender notice for a demolition contractor is for works on the Ballarat Showgrounds site.
Works are part of major Eureka Sports Precinct's next state of development.
The precinct houses Eureka Stadium, commercially known as Mars Stadium, which has been promised significant upgrades - most notably with 5000 extra permanent seats.
State government infrastructure body Development Victoria this week issued an advanced tender notice specifically "to engage a demolition contractor for removal of buildings, fencing, road and pathways associated with future development within the Eureka Sports Precinct in Ballarat".
This is separate to the state government's early call out in late February seeking a main works contractor to carry out a "scope of works" in the sports precinct, including accessibility improvements and a highly-anticipated new athletics track and club house.
Expressions of interest for the main works contractor close on April 10, 2024.
The showgrounds site, adjoining the stadium, has been pegged for the city's new athletics hub.
Under the state government's abandoned 2026 Regional Victoria Commonwealth Games plans, Ballarat's Eureka Sports Precinct had been to house athletics' track and field program and marathon at Eureka Stadium.
This also demanded an international standard warm-up track for athletes that would become the new community athletics centre and be housed on the existing showgrounds site.
Showgrounds tenants Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society will host its final event, the Victorian Sheep Show, at the Creswick Road site on June 23. BAPS will be officially moved out by June 30 to its new home at Mount Rowan.
The single-phase demolition tender will open in early May 2024 with works to start within the third quarter, July to September, 2024.
The state government has flagged a preference for applicants to "have an appreciated for engaging with regional Victorian trades and suppliers".
Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre chairmanager Matt Jenkins told a state government inquiry in February 2024 the association, which is based at Llanberris Reserve, hoped to be in the new athletics facility by the 2026/27 athletics track and field season.
While the precinct funding has been touted at $150 million, Mr Jenkins said budget breakdowns for each component were unknown - this meant the athletics community had been left in a "wait and see" scenario.
A Victorian government spokesperson said the government had been working to deliver new and upgraded sporting venues in regional Victoria for people of all ages, abilities, backgrounds and genders.
"We've been working closely with local community stakeholders to plan out the next steps for this exciting upgrade and will have more to announce in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said.
There is still no confirmation on development for other touted Commonwealth Games legacy sites, including a new Miners Rest sporting precinct.
Victoria's then-premier Daniel Andrews axed hosting rights on July 18, 2023, citing a projected budget blow-out between $6 billion and $7 billion.
