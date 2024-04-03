The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Showgrounds demolition to begin within months

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 4 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state government has put out the call for demolition works on the Ballarat Showgrounds site on Creswick Road.
The state government has put out the call for demolition works on the Ballarat Showgrounds site on Creswick Road.

DEMOLITION works to make way for Eureka Stadium upgrades, as part of the Commonwealth Games fall-out, have been pencilled in to begin mid-2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.