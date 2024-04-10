Rally to call for an end to violence against women after Ballarat deaths

Hundreds of Ballarat residents are preparing to rally to say "enough is enough" to men's violence toward women.
The deaths of three women in gender-based violence in the city this year - Samantha Murphy on February 4, Rebecca Young on February 16, and Hannah McGuire on April 5 - has prompted a rally on Friday April 12 to help a community in shock.
"Everyone was already in shock and it's just been one shock after another," said rally organiser Sissy Austin.
"There's a feeling of needing to come together and stand in solidarity and say enough is enough to men's violence toward women in our town."
Ms Austin called for men to rally alongside women and use their voices to take a stand against violence, targeting football clubs and other sporting clubs to encourage their men to take part in the rally.
"This is for both genders together, standing in solidarity with each other, so we are not feeling alone in our fear that we are feeling in this town," she said.
"We do have incredible men in our community and it's time for men to stand up, use their voices, use their platform to stand alongside women in the Ballarat community ... and take a stand against men's violence."
The event will begin at Ballarat Railway Station at 5.30pm on Friday, marching along Lydiard Street and ending in Camp Street to hear from speakers including a friend of Hannah McGuire, and performances from women.
Ms Austin, a Djab Wurrung woman, Indigenous rights campaigner and community leader, said the impact of the deaths was also being felt deeply among local traditional owners.
"An important factor to consider is how the Wadawurrung country is being impacted and our traditional owners. The country there, the bush land, has become known as a place where they search for a body, or a body is being found.
"I have had women who are Wadawurrung traditional owners yarning to me about feeling unsafe about going out and connecting with their own country.
"They are grieving and coming to terms with that sense of safety and connection."
On Tuesday, City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson and Women's Health Grampians chief executive Marianne Hendron united to call out violence against women. The two organisations will work together on messaging for the city to move forward and take a stand.
Cr Hudson said all males in the community had to be better in making the community a safer place for all.
"These are just three moments of madness that have taken place, but it does not reflect what we are about who we are or what we stand for," he said.
Ms Hendron said gendered violence was a problem across the whole community, not just Ballarat.
"...I think women are feeling unsafe and distressed by what's taken place," she said. "But I think men are also outraged and shocked and I think that men can plan a really important part."
Just hours earlier on Tuesday, the grieving family of Hannah McGuire were in court for the first appearance of Sebastopol man Lachlan Young, 21, the man accused of her murder.
Ms McGuire's body was found in the remains of a burnt-out car off State Forest Road in Scarsdale on April 5.
Clunes Cricket Club established a Go Fund Me campaign to support the McGuire family which has raised more than $58,000 since Monday.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
