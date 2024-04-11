The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

School friends and teachers to unite for Hannah McGuire memorial

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated April 11 2024 - 6:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A private memorial for Hannah McGuire (inset) will be held at her former school Ballarat High School.
A private memorial for Hannah McGuire (inset) will be held at her former school Ballarat High School.

Hannah McGuire's school friends and former teachers will come together to remember her at a memorial on Friday as the school vows to work with students and as part of a wider community push to help stamp out violence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.