The not-for-profit staking its spot in talks shaping this city

ANDREW Eales says this seat at the table is mutually beneficial: his organisation can learn and be part of the conversation while offering a vital perspective in big talks.
The Ballarat Foundation the city's leading charity advocacy body has a not-for-profit membership with Committee for Ballarat, which works to shape this city.
As new places open up for not-for-profit organisations, The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales urged others to claim a spot to ensure a "bigger picture" perspective in Committee's work.
"We're a small organisation and the ability to join Committee for Ballarat has been beneficial and help us understand and be part of the conversation," Mr Eales said.
"In the community, and even looking overseas, there are so many voices...You've got a choice as an organisation or individual whether you want to be outside shouting or inside influencing decisions - there are pros and cons to both.
"Our experience in talking to Committee for Ballarat, whether it's about emergency relief or the cost of living on individuals, it's important part of what we do and what we're trying to convey.
"Committee for Ballarat has been such a great vehicle for us in keeping issues on the agenda."
The Ballarat Foundation is positioned as a grassroots driver for social justice and change in the community, as an advocacy body for charities and with a suite of community projects ranging from children's literacy and youth empowerment through to food relief and housing.
Its work is headlined in major fundraising events such as the annual Dancing with our Stars gala ball, Run for a Cause fun run and the new women's fund.
Mr Eales said there was a great alignment in the role The Ballarat Foundation has in enabling others in the community with the advocacy and authority Committee for Ballarat could command for the community at higher levels, such as governments.
He said The Ballarat Foundation benefit from exposure to a greater network and, separate to being a member, a lot of his team and board members had taken part in Committee's experiential Future Shapers program (formerly known as Leadership Ballarat and Western Region leaders' forum).
In return, Mr Eales said The Ballarat Foundation could give back in its unique welfare and social justice perspective on longer-term solutions for this city.
Committee for Ballarat is a non-partisan organisation to inspire and provide influence and insights on key projects and programs on identified priorities for the region.
Membership is a broad cross-section of the community, including a consultative panel of individuals introduced in 2023 to help diversify perspectives.
