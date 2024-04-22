Man stabbed in Wendouree, police investigating

A man has been rushed to hospital after a suspected stabbing in Wendouree.
According to Victoria Police Media, officers went to a house in Goderic Street about 10am on April 22, and found a 49-year-old man with a "suspected stab wound".
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"Police are working to establish where the stabbing occurred," a spokesperson said in a statement.
"The investigation remains ongoing."
Ambulance Victoria confirmed a man was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital with upper body injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
