The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hometown Paralympic hopeful Sam Rizzo to lead Ballarat Marathon 'showcase'

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 26 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paralympic hopeful Sam Rizzo says the Ballarat Marathon's 10-kilometre wheelrace is a great chance for a fun way to showcase para-sports. Picture Athletics Australia
Paralympic hopeful Sam Rizzo says the Ballarat Marathon's 10-kilometre wheelrace is a great chance for a fun way to showcase para-sports. Picture Athletics Australia

PARALYMPIC hopeful Sam Rizzo is preparing to lead a para-athlete contingent in the inaugural Ballarat Marathon running festival, three weeks before his world championship bid.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.