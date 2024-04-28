The Courier
Why this beloved Australian cook wants to get back into the Ceres kitchen

By Melanie Whelan
April 28 2024 - 1:00pm
Ceres Homestead owner Jane Charles is set to host beloved Australian cook Belinda Jeffery for a special afternoon in her kitchen once more. Picture Tony Evans, and (inset) Getaway Traveller
Beloved Australian cookery writer and teacher Belinda Jeffery can hardly wait to get back into the kitchen at Ceres Homestead.

Journalist

