Basketball Ballarat's junior elite teams claimed four championships at the annual Bendigo Classic tournament at the weekend. Four days after Alex Molan, Ned Renfree, Riley Dunn, Lucas Impey, Jemma Amoore, Milly Sharp and Emily Lewis (emergency) were named in the under-18 Victoria Country sides, the under-18 boys and girls teams saluted in close grand finals. Amoore was the hero against Warrnambool in the girls' decider, hitting a one-footed, transition three at the buzzer to win the game. The Miners managed to get a defensive stop with a handful of seconds remaining. With one side of the court filled with players and the Miners with the ball, Amoore ventured down the open side, caught a cross-court pass, made her way past a defender and heaved a last-second shot for the win. "We had a great tournament, each game the girls got better as a team and culminated in the grand final win," coach Daniel Knaggs said. "Warrnambool really took control of the (final) and lead by 12 early, but we just stuck to the game plan and chipped away and with a 22-12 last quarter we were able to come over the top." The title finished off a dominant tournament for the side, the girls undefeated with an average winning margin of 23.67 points across six games. The boys started their tournament off with a three-point loss to Warrnambool. They rebounded with six-straight wins by an average margin of 21.67 points, including a 12-point grand final win over Geelong. "The boys had a great weekend, we lost our first game, but we refocused on the next game and lifted our defence which carried through the rest of the games and into the grand final," coach Chris Thornton said. "We have had an interrupted pre-season with COVID disruptions ... but this was a great weekend for us, coming up against some zone defences which will hold us in really good stead heading into the Country Championships in a few weeks." The under-16 girls brushed off a 10-point loss to Geelong in their opening game to win four of their next five contests. Their semi final and grand final wins could not have been closer. Facing Warrnambool in a semi final, the side pulled out a four-point win. The grand final match-up was much of the same, Ballarat able to rebound from an eight-point loss to Bendigo earlier in the tournament to win 64-60. The under-14 boys dominated the competition on their way to a 22-point win over Bendigo in a grand final. An opening game draw with Warrnambool was the only blemish on their results. They continued on to win six-straight games to round out the tournament, with an average winning margin of 21.17 points. The under-12 and under-14 girls and under-16 boys won through to their respective grand finals. The under-16 boys and girls second sides made their respective finals series. "There was a great sense of one club over the weekend with players, coaching staff and parents supporting other teams when they had breaks from their own games," elite teams chair Cameron Moore said.

