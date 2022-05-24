Cafe owner Belinda Pilcher is stepping away from the hustle and bustle of daily life and taking time for herself through dancing classes.
Miss Pilcher, co-owner of the Orchard Cafe in Lucas, is trying her hand at the tango in the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing With Our Stars competition.
Advertisement
"I think it was an opportunity that I could not say no to," Miss Pilcher said.
"Not only because it is supporting a great cause like the foundation, but it was a bit of fun.
"Between business and mum life and everything else, it was nice to have a bit of a focus that is fun."
IN THE NEWS:
Miss Pilcher has been busy preparing for the competition over the past couple of weeks.
In just over a month's time she will join nine other partnerships in the dance competition to raise money for The Ballarat Foundation.
"It's going really well, it's really difficult but really fun to learn," she said.
She had done some dance in the past including ballet, but said partner dancing was a whole new ball game.
"This is completely different," Miss Pilcher said.
"I was actually doing a twirl the other day and the instructor Shelley Ross said, 'can you stop doing ballet? It is a tango spin'.
"I was like, 'oh there is a difference?'
"Every step is choreographed, it is not just twirling around a dance floor, that is probably the hardest thing."
DANCING INSPIRATION:
Miss Pilcher has co-owned the Orchard Cafe since November, 2020.
Both herself and co-owner LeRoy Hand said it is great to work with purely local produce.
Advertisement
Since opening, Miss Pilcher has been watching the suburbs grow around her.
"When we drive here some days you feel like there are about 30 more houses that have gone up," she said.
Through the business, she has raised money for The Ballarat Foundation before, so she knows what kind of work the foundation does.
"It stays local and it helps the disadvantaged, I am rapt to be involved," she said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.