Ballarat art communities continue to band together to create spaces to display their talents.
New owners of an art shop and gallery on Sturt street are hoping to make the process of finding a space a little easier with their business Accent Framing and Fine Art.
"We want to be known as start to finish support for artists in the local community," owner Amie Murphy said.
Ms Murphy said they have just added a collections of art supplies along with their framing and gallery space.
Each month the artists on display will change, this month they are displaying the work of four different people.
"I am not putting any stipulations on what people can and can not hang," Ms Murphy said.
"If you want the space, you say you want the space and we can host your work for a month."
After moving Ballarat six months ago, Ms Murphy noticed a lack of art supply shops in town.
"There was definitely a gap in the market for the art supplies," she said,
"We just felt that putting the gallery and the local artists went hand in hand and it was just an extra layer of support that we could give."
Ms Murphy said most people have to travel to Geelong or Melbourne to get certain products.
"Currently there is only one other shop that also sells art supplies (in Ballarat) but I am stocking a different range," she said.
"The higher quality supplies have been very well received and people are very excited about it."
After doing renovations over Easter Ms Murphy said people have been stopping by and responding positively to the new space.
"I am actually quite surprised with how quickly the space has been picking up," she said.
"A lot of people have come in and said 'wow this is fantastic, it is such a nice space'."
One of the artists in the space this month will be displaying her work for the first time.
"She is so grateful for the support that we have given her and the encouragement," Ms Murphy said.
"It is awesome, it is really lovely to be able to offer that support and encouragement to the local community."
