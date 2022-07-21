Commerce Ballarat and council have thrown their support behind businesses impacted by ongoing roadworks in Sebastopol, but more needs to be done, the business owners say.
The roundabout at Hertford Street and Albert Street - or the intersection of the Glenelg and Midland highways - is being replaced by traffic lights and a "speed bump".
The project is part of the state government's $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving project, which is upgrading congested and dangerous intersections in Delacombe, Sebastopol, and Wendouree.
Major construction works began in February, with two blocks of Hertford Street completely blocked to traffic for six weeks, and ongoing disruptions along Albert Street.
Traders near the Woolworth, which includes a coffee shop, newsagent, radiology clinic, and bakery, as well as businesses on the other side of Albert Street, were blindsided when a driveway out of the car park was blocked, another driveway was closed to right-turning traffic, and "anti-gawk" screens were put up.
Last weekend, traffic was switched to the outer lanes, which Regional Roads Victoria said would help ease the pressure on businesses.
The traders acknowledge the roundabout replacement is necessary, but say their businesses have suffered disproportionately, particularly emerging from lockdowns.
Tracey Nunn, from Curbside Cafe, said a group of traders had met with state government representatives to push for compensation, but negotiations were continuing.
"We're waiting on the next meeting, and we just don't know what's going to be said," she said.
"A fair solution would be to help us pay our rent, our rates, all the bills we've lost in the past five and a half months we haven't been able to pay.
"There are a lot of businesses that won't be here when the roads are finished."
Commerce Ballarat has begun a "go out of your way to make their day" campaign to support the traders, with vouchers through its website and free social media advertising.
The campaign was also shared by the City of Ballarat online.
Ms Nunn said she appreciated the support, "big time", and that every bit helped.
An e-petition calling for financial support, launched by state Liberal Party MPs, closes next Wednesday, with a paper petition hitting 1500 signatures already.
