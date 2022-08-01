Teen jailed after Sturt Street ramming, 'mini-crime spree'

The Courier

Ballarat teenager jailed after Sturt Street ramming, 'mini-crime spree'

By Ellie Mitchell and Alex Ford
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:15am
A teenager who rammed another car while driving up Armstrong and Sturt streets will remain in jail for at least another three months.

