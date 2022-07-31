The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Former homeless man Brad Hannaford one step closer to securing full-time work in Ballarat

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
July 31 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Hannaford on his first day of training to become a taxi driver in Ballarat.

From braving the frosty nights of Ballarat for about three months, to now having a place to call home earlier this month, one man is finally having a sense of normalcy return to his life as he becomes a step closer to securing full-time work.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.