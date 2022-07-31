From braving the frosty nights of Ballarat for about three months, to now having a place to call home earlier this month, one man is finally having a sense of normalcy return to his life as he becomes a step closer to securing full-time work.
The region of Ballarat has become well accustomed to the tribulations of Brad Hannaford's life one, which prior to the pandemic, would be what most would consider quite typical.
Mr Hannaford was married with two children, had his own house and a steady income from his locksmith business back in his hometown of Healesville.
However, with the unexpected nature of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, he lost all he had ever known and was forced out of his job, his home and his town.
Despite all that Mr Hannaford had endured, he has continued to remain optimistic.
This mindset has worked in his favour as he opened the keys to a place of his own last month, and now embarks on the journey of securing full-time work as a taxi driver for Ballarat Taxis.
On Saturday morning he donned Ballarat Taxis navy taxi driver uniform and started his first day of training.
Mr Hannaford said it was a great relief to finally have this job .
"I'd applied to about 45 jobs before this one came through," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to the job and I think it'll be a great way to meet new people especially others who have been through a similar situation."
Ballarat Taxis chief executive officer Stephen Armstrong said his company was eager to have Mr Hannaford on board after one of his colleagues Neil Maher read of Mr Hannaford's plight in The Courier.
"Neil Maher saw the article and reached out to Brad and currently at this stage, we've got a critical shortage of drivers so Neil saw it as an opportunity to help himself out but also to help Brad out," Mr Armstrong said.
"Brad's story is a hard luck story and he seemed like a really nice guy and he's been in the business world as well so he looked like an ideal candidate for a taxi driver.
"We also thought since a lot of our customers are from a lower socio economic background Brad would be ideal to carry these passengers around."
While it will take another six weeks until Mr Hannaford can proclaim having full-time work as he will need to undergo several courses including a National Disability Insurance Scheme Code of Conduct course and a 13 Cabs training program, Mr Armstrong said he was overjoyed to have been able to help Mr Hannaford.
"Brad is also helping us out which is a great thing," he said.
Mr Armstrong encouraged anyone in need of work and interested in taxi driving to get in touch with Ballarat Taxis.
"If you are in a similar situation please contact us because we are looking for drivers," he said.
"Hopefully if you've got a good driving record, you have a full Victorian license for six months, then we'd be pleased to see you and try to help you out as well."
To get in touch with Ballarat Taxis call 5329 0000.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
