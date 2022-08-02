Ballarat artists debuts work inspired by the water on Unicorn Lane.

A new exhibition has been launched in Creative Ballarat's outdoor space, Unicorn Lane.
Ballarat local Min Chiang has put together her first exhibition inspired by nature.
"I really like to go into nature and I especially like water and looking at the sea," Ms Chiang said.
"Myself and my partner will go out to look around and this is where my inspiration comes from."
Ms Chiang is originally from Taiwan but has lived in Ballarat for the last five years.
When she was younger Ms Chiang said she was always into painting.
"In my country, they really do not understand much about art," Ms Chiang said.
"I did not think that could be a job so I stopped painting."
Despite the discouragement Ms Chiang said she still loved working on her art.
During the lockdowns last year Ms Chiang was reflecting on what she wanted to do in her life.
"That is why I started doing art again," Ms Chiang said.
"I wanted to get back into painting and see what I can do."
Ms Chiang has a number of pieces displayed in Unicorn Lane created using acrylic paint on a canvas background.
Unicorn Lane is run by Creative Ballarat and is one of their community art pathways along with the Art Space and Backspace Gallery in the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
After one of her pieces was a finalist in the Glover Prize, one of Australia's most prestigious landscape art prizes, Ms Chiang said she felt encouraged to continue painting.
"I tried to make more work so more people could see me," Ms Chiang said.
After going to the Glover finals Ms Chiang felt she should "keep moving" with her art.
"Some people can understand my work," Ms Chiang said.
"So I started to search for information about local artists and I found Creative Ballarat had a lot of opportunities."
After this bout of inspiration Ms Chiang's debut exhibition was created.
Ms Chiang's partner Mitchell Low worked on the picture frames using reclaimed mouldings.
"They were going to go into the landfill, so we saved them and repurpose them," Mr Low said.
"Some of them have little things or marks on them but I think it adds to the experience."
Ms Chiang said she hopes her work can inspire people to find a different part of themselves as well as explore life, nature and their individual self.
Min Chiang: Water Is The Driving Force Of All Nature is on display until September 7.
To keep up to date on Ms Chiang's art journey, you can follow her on Facebook or Instagram @minchiang_artists.
More information about local art opportunities can be found at creativeballarat.com.au
