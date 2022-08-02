The Courier

Ballarat artists debuts work inspired by the water on Unicorn Lane.

NW
By Nieve Walton
August 2 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CREATIVE: Min Chiang is the latest artist to exhibit her work in Unicorn Lane, her partner Mitchell Low upcycled the frames. Picture: Luke Hemer.

A new exhibition has been launched in Creative Ballarat's outdoor space, Unicorn Lane.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.