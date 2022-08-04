A Damascus College student has been acknowledge for her work with an Indigenous Youth Group with a nomination for the City of Ballarat Youth Awards.
Ashleigh Kanoa is a proud Gunditjmara girl and was recently nominated in the positive leader category of the youth awards.
Ashleigh volunteers in an Indigenous Youth Group run by the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Co-operative.
"We do weekly after school sessions and I am one of the senior people there," she said.
"We learn about Aboriginal heritage and culture, participate in activities and support each other.
"I help out all the little kids and make sure they are feeling relaxed and at ease."
Ashleigh said they have recently started an Indigenous dance group of Baarlinjan dancers, who performed at the Town Hall during NAIDOC Week.
"This is new for me and also for some other members of the group," she said.
"It is good to learn these for the next generation and we might start teaching the younger ones."
Ashleigh said it was an honor to be nominated for this award.
"It is really exciting to be acknowledged for my work, and if I don't win, it is still really exciting to be recognised in this way," she said.
Earlier this year Ashleigh wrote a letter to Damascus' principal asking why the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags were not flying next to the Australian flag.
In response, the principal asked Ashleigh to be part of the College's Reconciliation Action Plan and she is now working with staff and community on its development.
She has also been recognised for her advocacy work and awarded the Miss NAIDOC honour for 2022.
Through this role, she raised the flag at BADAC and participated in the NAIDOC community awards.
"I have been recognised by my peers as being a leader in my community," Ashleigh said.
The City of Ballarat Youth Awards will be held at the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts on Friday, August 12.
