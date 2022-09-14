A Beaufort man is hoping to spark open conversations around mental health, particularly among young men in Victoria's west, one mullet at a time.
Tex Jennings, 21, a Beaufort mechanic who has been growing his mullet for two years, said he was inspired to take part in not-for-profit mood disorder facility the Black Dog Institute's Mullets for Mental Health campaign this September after grappling with his own battles dealing with ill mental health.
Mr Jennings said while he had experienced difficulty managing his mental health as a teenager, it was in 2020 when he was involved in a serious head-on collision with a truck he realised how fragile his state of mind was.
"I battled mental health a couple of years ago before this accident but I realised how bad of a shape my mind was in after this accident," he said. "I broke my neck in seven places; I broke three ribs; I had a collapsed lung; I broke my arm in 18 places and I lost my elbow in the accident so I had to spend a month in a hospital in Melbourne and then, after I was released, I couldn't work for 12 months and I really began to feel sorry for myself."
Mr Jennings said thankfully he was able to work his way out of his mental health woes due to the support of friends and family.
However, he knew for some of his family and friends, who have struggled with mental health and have consequently lost their lives due to suicide, were not as fortunate.
He said this was another motivating factor for why he wanted to take part in Mullets for Mental Health.
"I have had a lot of friends and family who haven't coped well with their mental health, especially within the carpentry and farming industries, and I just want to spread awareness that it's not weak to speak up and let people know how you're feeling," he said.
Mr Jennings said he was especially startled by the sudden death of St Patrick's College student and Waubra Football Netball Club member Rohan Cosgriff in late July due to suicide.
"I didn't know him (Rohan) personally but I have a lot of friends who knew him...," he said.
For Zac McGuinness, 17, of Learmonth, it was Rohan's death which prompted him to become involved with the campaign.
"Rohan and I went to primary school together, we played footy together and we were pretty good family friends," Mr McGuinness said.
"His (Rohan) death was pretty hard and it was so sudden and straight in your face and that made me think we have to do something to make people feel less scared in asking for help."
Mr McGuinness, who is not without his own mental health battles - having struggled to comprehend the divorce of his parents about three years ago, said he hoped through sharing his story and his mullet he could help others with their own demons.
"I've had my mullet for about four-and-a-half years now and I hope it helps get the message out there that it's not weak to speak up and there is nothing anyone should be ashamed of," he said.
The Stag Hotel Learmonth owner Ashlee Brook said she was eager to support Mr Jennings, who is a frequent customer of hers, with his fundraising efforts for mental health after witnessing a significant change in his demeanour last month.
"He (Mr Jennings) sent out a Snapchat saying he was signing up for Mullets for Mental Health and it immediately caught my attention because it was very unlike him," Ms Brook said.
"Tex asked me if we at the hotel could do something to help and he suggested a game of pool and I said 'sure'."
The next night Ms Brook said she envisioned to have a pool competition but one that was bigger and better to help highlight the pressing issue of ill mental health within the Ballarat region.
"A pool competition is something different and it's more likely to catch people's attention," she said.
"We'll be donating half of each $50 entry fee to the Black Dog Institute and the other half will go towards the prize pool.
"We're hoping the night will be a conversation starter and allows people the chance to open up and talk about how they're feeling because it's not weak to speak up and just because you might have problems it doesn't mean you're weak either."
Ms Brook said she planned to make the Mullets for Mental Health pool competition an annual event for her hotel.
In Ballarat, according to data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare from 2016-2020, Ballarat's rate of suicide among males was 7.1 per cent higher than the state's average of 15.8 per cent.
The Stag Hotel's Mullets for Mental Health pool competition will be held on September 18 from noon. There will be a guaranteed prize pool of $1,000 as well as auction items sponsored by businesses including JR Custom Barrels, Emma's Bakery and Café Sidra. To learn more click here.
To donate to Tex Jennings Mullets for Mental Health campaign click here.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
