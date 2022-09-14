"I battled mental health a couple of years ago before this accident but I realised how bad of a shape my mind was in after this accident," he said. "I broke my neck in seven places; I broke three ribs; I had a collapsed lung; I broke my arm in 18 places and I lost my elbow in the accident so I had to spend a month in a hospital in Melbourne and then, after I was released, I couldn't work for 12 months and I really began to feel sorry for myself."