This digital artists is using her work to send a message.
Vienna Bischard is currently completing her masters in fine arts at Federation University and mostly works in the digital art space as well as painting with oils on board.
Her latest round of work entitled We Lost Wildlife is about local animals and is on display in Unicorn Lane.
Living rurally out near Lal Lal, Ms Bischard said she is often inspired by her surroundings.
IN THE NEWS:
She said some native wildlife she captured spend time near her home.
The particular study in her latest exhibition is centered around Lake Wendouree.
"A lot of the native wildlife that should be there are no longer there," Ms Bischard said.
She said she had to visit the wildlife park to take photos of many of the animals she wanted to include, among them Tasmanian devils and dingo's.
She said she started out working in the digital art space using programs like Photoshop.
She also has a Wacom tablet she can "directly draw on".
After the work on the computer is complete, they are then printed onto cotton paper or silk.
The digital world certainly has not taken over Ms Bischard practice, she said both mediums have pros and cons.
"There is no cleanup that I have to do like after an oil painting, I can just shut the computer down," Ms Bischard said.
"If I make any mistakes I can just hit undo, it is a lot easier to work with than traditional mediums."
Ms Bischard said she was opened up to more traditional mediums like oil paint through her bachelors and now masters.
Often she will use her digital paintings as studies, so she can explore an object of interest and experiment before picking up the oils.
"That way I make all my mistakes [on digital] rather than on oil and board which can add up to quite a bit," Ms Bischard said.
The Unicorn Lane exhibition will be on display until October 18, you can also find some of her work at the Femxle Experience Art Rebellion in the Bridge Mall.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.