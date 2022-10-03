The Courier
Ballarat road works: Rain delaying construction in major intersection projects

By Alex Ford
October 3 2022 - 6:30pm
Road work near DTC on the Glenelg Highway last month. Picture from Tony Ford GeoCon

Rain has knocked out almost a third of working days on major road projects in Ballarat, according to Regional Roads Victoria, and more rain is forecast this week.

