Ballarat's bid to host a rowing regatta at the upcoming Commonwealth Games is no longer, with coastal rowing selected among the list of 20 events taking place in 2026.
But the full list of events, confirmed on Wednesday morning did not include a regatta.
Ballarat was hopeful of hosting the traditional rowing event on Lake Wendouree, alongside athletics, boxing and T20 cricket, which were already locked-in and confirmed in April this year.
Despite the city's bid, Rowing Australia instead backed coastal rowing as its preferred event.
But there is still hope for the Marathon to come to town.
In July, The City of Ballarat launched a bid for the event to be held here.
"Traditionally the Commonwealth Games marathon is contested in the same city (location) as all other athletics events, and we have every expectation this tradition will continue in 2026," Mayor Daniel Moloney said at the time.
And off-road cycling also remains on the cards, with the chance to run the event in the Creswick forest.
Coastal rowing, golf and BMX will make their debut at the games in 2026 and para disciplines in golf, Coastal rowing and the road race could also be included.
Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong and Gippsland will be the key regional hubs hosting the events with Melbourne hosting both the opening and closing cerermony.
SEE THE FULL LIST OF SPORTS BELOW:
"We are thrilled to confirm the Sport Program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up." Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin said on Wednesday.
Specific details about where the rest of the events will be held will be announced in the coming weeks.
