Indigenous artist Josh Muir's gambling awareness story to offer help

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 3 2022 - 10:55am, first published 10:00am
  • A warning to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, this story below contains the name a deceased person.
Joel Coatsworth's mother Faye Hinton and executor Ron Egeberg present Josh Muir's piece 'Many ways to get help' to Art Gallery of Ballarat. Picture courtesy of Art Gallery of Ballarat.

A MAN'S life and ambitions appear to be flying away from him but he reaches out to get help for his gambling addiction in Josh Muir's Many ways to find help.

