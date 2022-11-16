The Courier

Ballarat rescuers organise rally demanding greater koala protection outside premier's office

By Malvika Hemanth
November 17 2022 - 4:00am
Over the past two decades, koala populations have nearly halved because of urban expansion, loss of habitat, disease and climate change. Picture by Jessica Robertson.

Wildlife advocates from across the state including those from Ballarat will be holding a rally outside the premier's office demanding greater protection for koalas in Victoria this Friday.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

