The Courier

Dr Michael Akindeju hopes to make Ballarat a leader in nanoparticle production

By Malvika Hemanth
November 20 2022 - 4:30am
Dr Michael Akindeju, director and principal consulting process chemical engineer at Lucas-based engineering firm MKPro Group. has plans to transform Ballarat into a regional nanotechnology hub. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Science is ever evolving and one professional is determined to ensure the region is at the forefront of innovation as he plans to make Ballarat a bustling hub for nanoparticle production.

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

