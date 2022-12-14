More residents could call Ballarat's most expensive suburb home if a trend towards higher density housing continues.
The latest in a series of sub-divisions, 1304A Gregory Street could be home to four new townhouses, according to planning documents.
The biggest division would be at the first unit and about 375 square-metres, the other three plots range from 226 to 280 square-metres. Units one and four would be three-bedroom homes with two bathrooms and a double garage. The first unit has separated living and dining areas, while the fourth is open plan. Units two and three are two-bedroom dwellings with an ensuite and a separate bathroom. These two townhouses would have a single attached garage.
Planning documents outline why the proposal is in line with state planning policies.
"Which encourages the construction of higher density housing where it can take advantage of existing social and physical infrastructure," the documents said.
Other infill projects have been completed including double-storey townhouses on Forest Street, while other projects like a Park Street proposal from earlier this year have been met with opposition and delays.
With Ballarat's population continuing to outpace predictions, a variety of housing stock will be needed to house more residents. New greenfield developments in the west and north growth zones are typically made up of large three and four-bedroom houses.
Former mayor Daniel Moloney told The Courier in October the community needed to be open to different forms of housing in order to address both the growing housing crisis and population growth.
Cr Moloney emerged from the Regional Affordable Housing Summit held in Creswick in October with concerns the lack of housing was holding back regional growth.
He said gathering together for the summit highlighted that housing affordability in the regions was an issue a number of different councils were tackling.
Cr Moloney said this was happening in new builds, social housing and had a flow-on effect onto the rental market.
He said he was "keen to see improved diversity of housing stock" in Ballarat.
More one or two-bedroom houses or two to three-storey apartment blocks typically attract objections.
"We have got to stop doing that," Cr Moloney said.
He said these developments could look different or confronting because "we have been building the same thing", but he believed the lack of diversity in types of housing options was holding Ballarat back.
The planning documents for 1304A Gregory Street explain how their designs will fit into the streetscape.
"The use of colorbond cladding and brick veneer walls provide the best option for resale and a link to adjoining dwellings," the document said.
"The use of render and paint finishes is a link to adjoining dwellings with painted wall surfaces."
The document outlines how the proposed new houses are close to existing infrastructure, including Lake Wendouree and the Howitt Street Shopping Centre.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
