The Courier
Council

1304A Gregory Street Lake Wendouree could be home to four units

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated December 15 2022 - 1:50pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four new townhouses are proposed for 1304a Greogory Street. Picture by Adam Trafford.

More residents could call Ballarat's most expensive suburb home if a trend towards higher density housing continues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.