A subdivision is on the way in the city's east which shows a sign of the times with more requests for infill.
It has been a year-long process to put together the planning documents for an additional four units on 229 Scott Parade in Brown Hill.
A single story home currently sits on the almost half an acre property.
These planning documents outline plans to add four units to the back of the property.
Provincial Geotechnical conducted their preliminary environmental site assessment on Janurary 27, 2022.
They concluded the soils "did not reveal indicators of contamination".
They concluded there is a low risk to human health.
Past and current use of the site "does not appear to have created a soil contamination".
Council then a look at the documents in September and requested more information and they are now open for advertising again.
Access to each unit will be via a shared driveway to the west of the property and all will include an "open plan living area".
Each unit will have a garage and private open space to the east of the property which range in size from 45 to 72 metres squared.
Unit one and four will have three bedrooms and a double garage, excluding the outdoor spaces each unit is about 160 metres squared.
Units two and three are the smaller of the set at about 115 and 130 metres squared.
These units will be two bedrooms and have a single garage.
The exisinting property has one covered and one uncovered car park.
Planning consultancy company, Inception Planning have put together the documents.
They argue this subdivision is an "appropriate urban outcome".
"Given it occurs within an established residential area identified as being suitable for priority infill density residential development".
There are no plans for an extra visitor car park which is typically needed when five or more houses are on the same lot.
The planning documents argue the extra car park is not needed.
They said this is because there are close links to public transport and "extensive on street carking with no restrictions".
"The surrounding street network has the capacity to provide visitor car parking for the development with extensive carparking opportunities also available along Haines and Lane Streets."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
