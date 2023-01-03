A Delacombe investigation into an allegedly stolen Jeep understood to be linked to a series of 'keyless' vehicle thefts has turned into a wild ride, car fire and the dramatic arrest of a woman.
The 26-year-old from Creswick was seen being handcuffed in thick scrub off Frenchmans Lane shortly after a Nissan Qashqai was reported on fire at lunchtime on Tuesday - closing one lane of the main roads between Mount Clear and Sebastopol.
She was seen being searched and bundled into a divvy van less than 1km from the 12.15pm fire on Whitehorse Road, Mount Clear.
The Creswick woman is facing six charges including theft, car theft, driving offences and bail condition breaches.
It's alleged the burnt-out silver Qashcai was stolen from Wodonga on November 26.
The drama began last week with the arrest of four people linked to an ongoing investigation into the theft of at least 10 high-value vehicles from venues and dealerships across the state.
Officers said areas allegedly hit included Ballarat, Horsham, Shepparton, Wodonga, Cobram, Wangaratta and Deer Park.
Geelong-based Western Region Crime Squad detectives were in Ballarat at 12pm on Tuesday when an allegedly stolen Jeep was located in Delacombe.
Police said that while conducting enquiries, a woman driving another allegedly stolen car - the Qashqai - parked nearby.
Officers attempted to intercept the car, which evaded police, but not before driving over stop sticks.
It was reported on fire 10 minutes later.
Detectives then entered a Chifley Drive property suspected to be linked to the stolen Jeep and arrested a man.
A 32-year-old Sebastopol man will face more than 20 charges including burglary, theft, car theft and offences against the bail act.
The Jeep was allegedly stolen from Werribee on November 30.
Police said the couple had been remanded in custody and are expected to face the Ballarat Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
