Two cars have suffered damage, after a crash at a notorious intersection in Ballarat's west.
Emergency services were called to the corner of the Ring Road and Gregory Street West about 3.10pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters, police and paramedics were at the scene while the damage was cleaned up, with southbound traffic on the Ring Road blocked.
Police confirmed the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital as a precaution, however there are no further details.
Construction on a roundabout, funded by the federal government and council, is expected to begin by the end of the month.
The notorious intersection has seen dozens of crashes since it was fully reopened to traffic in 2020.
