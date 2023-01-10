The 2023 AusCycling Road National Championships have wrapped up, with Jay Vine and Grace Brown claiming the last major titles for the event.
Vine took out the elite men's time trial ahead of Luke Durbridge, who was aiming for his fifth gold medal in the event.
Meanwhile Brown was the first across the line in the elite women's time trial, winning her third gold medal, the second time in a row at Mount Buninyong.
Full coverage of both races will be available to read at thecourier.com.au soon.
It's been a huge weekend of racing in Ballarat and Buninyong, with thousands also turning out to watch the elite road races held on Sunday.
