RoadNats 2023: Event wraps up with elite time trials

Updated January 10 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:20pm
Jay Vine celebrating his win in the elite men's time trials at the 2023 Road National Cycling Championships. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The 2023 AusCycling Road National Championships have wrapped up, with Jay Vine and Grace Brown claiming the last major titles for the event.

