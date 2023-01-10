The Courier
Ballarat-born Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81

By Tara Cosoleto
Updated January 11 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:39am
Cardinal George Pell has died after complications from a hip replacement. (AP PHOTO)

Cardinal George Pell has died in Vatican City, aged 81.

