Ballarat-born Cardinal George Pell, who died on Wednesday morning Australian time aged 81, was ever a polarising figure.
Rising to become Australia's highest-ranked Catholic in the Vatican, appointed by Pope Francis to run the Treasury, many in Ballarat never forgot his role in one of the church's darkest periods, involving the rape and assault of dozens of children.
While he will be remembered as a warrior for the conservative church, others will remember the day he gave evidence to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, including many Ballarat survivors who travelled to Rome to hear his testimony in person.
Though he was last in Ballarat in 2015, since then he was charged and convicted with child sexual offences, before the convictions were lifted by the High Court after more than a year in prison.
The Courier followed each incident closely, speaking to the people affected and making sure their voices were heard.
Pell returned to Rome after his release, living in Vatican City until his death.
It has been reported he will be buried in Sydney.
