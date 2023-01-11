The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Cardinal George Pell through the Ballarat Courier's frontpage archive

Updated January 11 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat-born Cardinal George Pell, who died on Wednesday morning Australian time aged 81, was ever a polarising figure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.