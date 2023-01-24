The professional mixed martial arts stage awaits Infinite MMA's Harry Webb.
Flawless through six amateur bouts, the Ballarat local will make the step up to professional fighting in February in what will be an action-packed night for Infinite MMA gym.
Webb will headline Demolition Fight Series 9 on February 25, taking on Dom Mar Fan in a lightweight bout.
"It has been a crazy ride. This past year has gone so quickly," Webb said.
"It feels like I'm finally heading into a new chapter. I've been working hard to get to this point and now I can turn the page and see where I go from here."
It will be the 23-year-old's first fight since May.
"We had an amateur fight lined up because we were still undecided whether to go pro or have one more amateur fight at the end of last year," Webb said.
"It was all locked in but something happened and the opponent cancelled and by then it was a bit too hard to find amateur matchups for me."
The seven-month wait has seen Webb fall to number two in the rankings for amateur lightweights across Australia and New Zealand.
However, despite the long wait, 'The Human Highlight Reel' has remained prepared the entire time.
"I'm feeling good. We've always taken our preparation incredibly seriously, even for the amateur fights," Webb said.
"It will just be about adjusting to the longer rounds and different rules in professional fighting."
Webb will be making the jump from three to five minute rounds, with lighter gloves and no shin guards available.
His opponent, Dom Mar Fan, also boasts a strong amateur record, with two professional bouts to his name already.
"He had a pretty good amateur record also. He was 5-1 and he's now 1-1 as a pro," Webb said.
"He has a brown belt in jiu jitsu so he's a good grappler.
"Because he's had a few more fights there's a bit of footage for me to watch through and gameplan around."
A sell-out crowd awaits Webb on February 25, with the Infinite MMA family snapping up as many tickets as possible.
"I'm actually a bit salty that the promotor didn't give Infinite MMA enough tickets for the night," Webb joked.
"It is a pretty exciting feeling having the whole gym come down and show their support."
Webb will represent Infinite MMA at Demolition Fight Series 9 on Saturday, February 25.
Fellow Infinite MMA members Michael Alsop and Winnie Greenhalgh also feature on the card.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.