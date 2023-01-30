The Courier
Australia Day honours 2023: Belinda Duarte recognised for Indigenous service

By Melanie Whelan
January 31 2023 - 4:30am
Belinda Duarte

SOCIAL justice advocate Belinda Duarte is preparing to lead a national education campaign to promote love and healing in reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

