It is hoped that early construction of Commonwealth Games Villages in Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong and Morwell will start before the end of this year.
Construction businesses and regional contractors are being encouraged to register their 'expression of interest' (EOI) with the state government for villages which will hold around 7000 athletes and officials for the games in March 2026.
The state government said delivery partners are invited to submit an EOI to support delivery of "medium-density dwellings, including pre-fabricated relocatable dwellings, small apartment buildings, place making".
"The EOI will seek input from the market about their capacity and capability to be involved," it said.
"The response will help inform decisions including types of permanent and temporary dwellings that will be delivered.
"Early works at each location are expected to begin later this year with village designs and numbers of dwellings required at each site still being finalised."
Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan said in a media release this was the next step in the delivery of the Games to regional Victoria.
"Victoria 2026 will invest significantly in community infrastructure, including much needed additional housing in regional communities," she said.
Minister for Commonwealth Games Legacy Harriet Shing said she encouraged regional businesses and contractors to register their interest in the village projects.
"The 2026 Games give us a fantastic opportunity to partner with local businesses and contractors in creating athletes villages that are modern, accessible, and energy efficient," she said.
