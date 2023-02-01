There will be no apartment blocks at the Ballarat Commonwealth Games athlete's village, according to tender documents.
The documents, released on Wednesday, reveal Ballarat's village will be made up of an estimated 301 new houses, with a range of sizes.
It's expected 28 one-bedroom townhouses, 152 two-bedroom houses, 96 three-bedroom houses, and 25 four-bedroom houses will be built, which would become affordable housing after the 2026 Games.
The proposed townhouses and houses would range from 80 square metres for one-bedroom houses, to 210 square metres for four bedroom houses, not including yards or garages.
The build will be completed in two phases - the first, the village, will likely not include kitchens, which would be installed for phase two, which is when the houses would be prepared for sale.
While there will be no apartment blocks in Ballarat, it's expected they will be built at the Geelong and Bendigo villages.
Works on the village at the former saleyards in Delacombe are set to begin this year, and must be completed by September 2025.
The Commonwealth Games begins in March 2026.
