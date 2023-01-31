A NEW director role dedicated to visitor experience has been touted for City of Ballarat, sparked by the build-up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
City of Ballarat chief executive officer Evan King mooted the creation of the new directorate, titled Economy, Experience and Commonwealth Games, in a proposed organisation realignment to staff and councillors on Tuesday.
The Courier understands there are no job losses under the proposal, which is open to staff feedback.
Mr King has also confirmed the City would work with unions through the realignment process.
He said the proposed realignment was to best improve and plan for future service delivery and to best work effectively with tourism and hospitality operators, particularly as Ballarat prepares to host its biggest sporting event as a co-host city for the games.
"The Commonwealth Games presents opportunities to strengthen Ballarat's visitor economy, our capacity to host large numbers of visitors and major events, and to expand our skilled workforce," Mr King said in a statement to media.
"...[The proposed directorate] will group Ballarat's economic development, visitor economy, arts, events, experiences and attractions together. This will enable the teams to more effectively work with tourism and hospitality operators on reactivation, ongoing attraction and investment to Ballarat."
Mr King said he was confident the proposed structural realignment would deliver greater long-term benefits to the community. This would include ensuring a lasting legacy from the games.
IN OTHER NEWS
Under the proposal, the new Economy, Experience and Commonwealth Games directorate would add to existing directorates: corporate services, infrastructure and environment, community well-being; and, development and growth.
Arts and events and Art Gallery of Ballarat will shift from community well-being responsibility and visitor economy and economic growth will shift from development and growth to the new directorate, which will align with a new Commonwealth Games focus.
Development Victoria confirmed in the past fortnight a Commonwealth Games organising committee support hub for Ballarat had started work in GovHub. This supports the committee, led by the state's former COVID-19 chief Jeroen Weimar, based in Geelong.
Meanwhile, Greater Bendigo councillors this week voted to better advocate for its local businesses to have input into the games delivery, particularly as the tender process for venue developments heats up.
Ballarat has locked in the games' marquee event, track and field, for Mars Stadium. It was later confirmed this program would also include the marathon.
Mountain biking will take up post in Creswick and boxing has been pencilled in for Selkirk Stadium. Ballarat initially was to host women's Twenty20 cricket, but this has since been revised.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.