Boring works will begin on the state government's Lake Wendouree lighting project later this month.
The first major construction step for the $3.2 million project, to be completed by Warrenheip contractors Pipe Pro Directional Drilling, will involve drilling one-metre deep holes "to reduce the impact on tree root systems and minimise surface disruptions", according to a City of Ballarat media release.
Council is building the project after a 2018 election commitment from the state government - council has since added about $600,000 of ratepayer money to the cost after price rises.
When complete, there will be 225 light poles around the lake, and seven on Morrison Street, that will automatically turn off at 10pm and switch on at 5.30am, powered by renewable energy. Using a light sensor, the lights will automatically turn off during the day.
While council has faced opposition during the project's planning phases, including multiple Heritage Victoria assessments, its statement notes lighting up the lake was the "number one priority" after community consultation in 2017.
The project was backed by both major parties in 2018.
In its media release, council re-emphasised the high standards the lighting infrastructure will have to meet.
"The lighting design incorporates low spill LED fittings to limit any spill and glare beyond and either side of the path. The lighting spill meets the requirements under the Australian Standard 1158.3.1:2020 Category PP3 for Public Lighting and the Ligman light fittings selected for the project are accredited by the International Dark-sky Association," it states.
"The underground boring works will be guided by a project arborist and will comply with Tree Protection Zones and Structural Root Zones.
"The City of Ballarat has prepared a Tree Management Plan and a Construction Management Plan which also comply with the Australian Standard 4970 Protection of Trees on Development Sites.
"Cultural heritage inductions with the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation were held in January, along with arboriculture inductions with contractors as part of the conditions of the Heritage Victoria permits."
While some detours will be in place along the Steve Moneghetti Track, construction will be paused for major events around the lake.
