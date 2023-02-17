CYCLING has, somewhat ironically, played a key role in rehabilitation and recovery, Luke Taylor says.
While the accident and horrific injuries Mr Taylor sustained while riding in Cardigan in May 2017 have been widely reported, what was not publicly known was his family's full, harrowing struggles that unfolded.
When Luke was in St John of God Ballarat Hospital having surgery to help save his legs, his wife Naomi was in Gandarra in the palliative stages of cancer. Their son Alfie was about eight years old at the time.
An opportunity for Mr Taylor to join the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute board was an important way he and Alfie felt they could be more involved in life changing work.
Ballarat Cycle Classic this weekend, FECRI's major annual fundraiser, is a big part of that.
"These were massive life-changing events. It all made me re-evaluate what I valued and certainly the community helped me get through it," Mr Taylor said.
"I had always ridden before the accident, so I wanted to keep riding.
"When an opportunity came on board to join the institute, we thought it it was a way to help other families with what Alfie and I went through."
Naomi had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. Four years later doctors found the cancer had aggressively metastasised.
Mr Taylor said the way the community surrounded Alfie and continued to wrap their arms about him had been incredible. For them, supporting FECRI and Ballarat Cycle Classic was a way of trying to give back.
FECRI is the only cancer research centre in regional Australia and, receiving no government funding, relies entirely on community support and philanthropy.
Mr Taylor is preparing to ride the SPUD100 on Sunday, a 160-kilometre (or 100-mile) road ride in memory of long-time FECRI ambassador and AFL identity Danny Frawley.
The mammoth effort forms part of his build-up to Oceania Championships in Brisbane in about one month's time.
His sights are on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. For Mr Taylor, the aim helps him move forward from his accident with the injuries he still carries.
Mr Taylor had reached the intersection of Cuthberts and Whites Road in Cardigan on his bike the morning he was struck by a car and thrown about 25 metres from the point of impact.
He had been airlifted to Melbourne's The Alfred Hospital with life-threatening injuries and, after lengthy initial operations, was placed in an induced coma.
"It became ironic that I was hit by a car while on my bike and a huge part of my rehab was on a [stationary] bike," Mr Taylor said. "My body gravitated towards the bike. Riding had huge outcomes for me.
"I was incredibly lucky with the surgeons I had and the sequence of what they did in the immediate week. It was really good intervention."
Mr Taylor got back on the bike in 2018.
Gradually he built up his cycling game from there.
Mr Taylor has "roped in" a few members from the Victorian para-cycling squad to join in Ballarat Cycle Classic road rides on Sunday. He quipped they might be the slow ones on course.
Para-cycling has opened Mr Taylor's eyes on abilities and determination - one only need look to the AusCycling Road National Championships in the many and varied ways cyclists make their way up Mount Buninyong.
What Mr Taylor loved about Ballarat Cycle Classic was the evolving picture of the festival.
Organisers introduced a gravel grind last year to cater to a growing movement in off-road cycling. The gravel grind program has expanded to three events in Black Hill on Saturday.
A downhill gravity enduro jam has also been added to Saturday action.
"I feel like I've come along at the right time and get to watch it all grow," Mr Taylor said.
"The gravity enduro is such a cool concept. It will be brilliant with everyone up there cheering."
Mr Taylor said the gravity enduro would be great for visitors and local riders to check out ahead of the road rides on Sunday.
He encouraged anyone thinking about getting on their bikes to get involved. Every cent from registrations directly supports FECRI's homegrown cancer research: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au.
