The Courier
What's on

Ballarat Cycle Classic 2023: Road trauma survivor Luke Taylor set for SPUD100

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FECRI board member Luke Taylor rides for recovery and in memory of his wife to support homegrown cancer research. Picture by Alex Ford

CYCLING has, somewhat ironically, played a key role in rehabilitation and recovery, Luke Taylor says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.