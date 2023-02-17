The Courier
Ballarat Football Netball League team of the year member and captain Sam James departs Ballarat

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:22pm, first published February 17 2023 - 12:00pm
Sam James will not line up for the Ballarat Swans in 2023. Picture by Luke Hemer

The Ballarat Swans departures list continues to grow ahead of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season with a 2022 team of the year member relocating due to work commitments.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

