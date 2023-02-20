The Sebastopol Vikings recruiting drive rolls on as the State League 3 North-West side announced the signing of another former Ballarat City FC recruit.
Dominic Swinton has made the off-season change across to the Vikings ahead of the 2023 season, with the experienced player lining up in his new side's recent Australia Cup triumph.
Vikings coach Michael Busija said Saturday's contest provided a little sneak peek at the Vikings line-up.
"He came on when the game was locked at nil-all and provided us with some attacking play and helped us get on top," Busija said.
"He should add a lot of class and experience which was a sign of things to come."
Swinton joins an ever-growing list of handy senior recruits heading Sebastopol's way.
"Dom turns 36 later this year and he is still a very lively, very quick player," Busija said.
"He brings a sense of dynamism to the team that is crucial.
"He's really good around the group which really helps as well."
Busija said the club's plan was for experienced players like Swinton to help lower the expectation on the younger players throughout the season.
"We've got some really talented young players who are set to give us a lot throughout the year," Busija said.
"But to also have the experience from players like Dom who can help settle things down when the pressure is on is incredibly valuable.
"Hopefully it can help us achieve some success in the immediate term but also help those other players develop and evolve their game for the future."
With the State League 3 season nearing kick-off, Busija said the Vikings' recruitment drive is far from over.
"With all these signings, we genuinely have 27 players who I think could play senior football," Busija said.
"We're just trying to get that right balance of experience and youth on the list."
Swinton joins former City FC teammates in Pat Karras, Charlie King, Jack Mirabella and the Mitrovic brothers at the Vikings this season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.