The Courier
Health

Ballarat Day Procedure Centre founder Dr Robert Sheen retires

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:59am, first published March 6 2023 - 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doctor Robert Sheen, with wife and nurse Paula Sheen, opened Ballarat Day Procedure Centre 21 years ago. Pictures by Nieve Walton

Another well known Ballarat medical professional is retiring after four decades of service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.