What do sheepdogs, kites and Cops 'n' Kids have in common?
Dean Recreation Reserve.
The reserve committee has given the police children's camp respite program $1000 after two big raffles at the 2022 Father's Day Kite Festival and October's Sheepdog Trials (also known as the Old Sniff Classic).
"Cops 'n' Kids gets a lot of generous donations but we need around $40,000 a year to keep our heads above water," founder and retired Ballarat sergeant John Moloney said.
"We are catering for 120 people in Ballarat for four days - that's kids aged 4-8 as well as their carers.
"The idea is to give parents respite.
"The camp supplies everything for the kids.
"Donations like this are absolutely brilliant and they allow for the dream to continue.
"It'll put smiles on the faces of 50 or more kids.
"You can never underestimate the difference this makes to these families - especially after COVID."
The annual camp program began in 1996 but it came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic until it was revived late last month.
"It really makes a world of difference to these kids." Mr Moloney said.
"We had one mother who had two very sick kids.
IN THE NEWS
"But the eight-year-old went on a camp with kids in similar circumstances, kids who could understand.
"You can imagine some of the beautiful letters we get."
The recreation reserve gained a new lease on life in 2013 after a bikie club offered to move in - amid howls of protest from the Hepburn Shire community.
Since then, the revitalised committee has raised money for causes including Beyond Blue, Shannon's Bridge and firefighters in Dean and Newlyn.
Dean committee member Brian Maher said he read about it in the newspaper, feeling it was a worthy cause.
"This is the first time we have given to Cops 'n' Kids," Mr Maher said.
"The sheepdog trials and the kite festival are bringing outdoor=-based tourism to the shire - and we've received great support from the council as well as Elders Insurance and Greg Slade Transport.
"This is a way of giving back to the community."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.