Bridge Mall traders are shutting up shop rather than waiting to find out how a proposed $15 million redevelopment will play out.
Jenni Britten's Lingerie Shop is the latest to announce it will not renew its lease ahead of the City of Ballarat Council awarding construction contracts to start works in the coming months.
The business has operated out of the mall for about 30 years, selling underwear as well as prostheses for women who have undergone a mastectomy.
The shop famously featured in Michelle Payne biopic 'Ride Like a Girl,' released in 2019.
A spokesperson for the business said a number of factors influenced Ms Britten's decision to permanently close and retire at the end of the current lease, but the expected downturn in trade during construction works was a major contributor.
"If you're signing another three-year lease, you need to know what you're signing up for," the spokesperson said.
"You never know if these things are going to run to plan - Sebastopol traders were interrupted for a lot longer [during Albert Street roadworks] than they were originally told."
The Lingerie Shop team are determined to continue offering their prosthesis products either from another location or using a model that does not require a shopfront.
Their exit from the mall follows the closure of homewares store 'Inhabit' in January, also because of the expected construction impacts.
Owner Paige Shaw said at the time she could not be sure her 10-year-old business "would have made it through the 18 months to two years of construction".
"That was a major worry," Ms Shaw told The Courier.
City of Ballarat's Development and Growth director Natalie Robertson said the council would "work to support businesses throughout the construction phase of this project".
"The City of Ballarat will work with the contractor and businesses to minimise the impacts of construction as much as possible, but, as with any major development, there will be unavoidable impacts to businesses while construction occurs," Ms Robertson said.
"The investment is expected to provide new customers for existing business and opportunities for new businesses into the future."
The redevelopment aims to "rejuvenate the space as a vibrant destination for shoppers, diners, residents and visitors".
Final designs were unveiled in July 2022, and the tender process is underway.
Works, including reopening Bridge Street to traffic, are due for completion by the second quarter of 2024.
The council would not comment on the live tender process nor has it confirmed the project is on track according to its original timeline.
Ms Robertson said: "We look forward to making further announcements in the coming months including when works will commence".
