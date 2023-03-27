The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Bridge Mall redevelopment: The Lingerie Shop latest business to close ahead of construction works

KG
By Kirra Grimes
March 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridge Mall redevelopment designs were unveiled in July 2022.
Bridge Mall redevelopment designs were unveiled in July 2022.

Bridge Mall traders are shutting up shop rather than waiting to find out how a proposed $15 million redevelopment will play out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.