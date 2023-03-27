Get excited: Ballarat Football Netball League launches season 2023

Ballarat Football Netball League players and coaches at the BFNL 2023 season launch. Pictures by Lachlan Bence

The Ballarat Football Netball League is just over one week away from returning to action, with a Good Friday clash between Redan and Lake Wendouree to kickstart the season.

With a plethora of change over the off-season, both football and netball players and coaches are counting down the days until round one.

The BFNL 2023 season launch saw premiership sides in Melton (senior football), North Ballarat (senior netball) and Redan (BFLW) receive their 2022 premiership flags as new faces got acquainted.

A whopping six BFNL clubs boast new football coaches in Melton South (Jason Hamilton), Ballarat (Chris Maple), Redan (Gary Learmonth), East Point (Jackson Merrett), Bacchus Marsh (Jason Williams) and Sebastopol (Michael Columbro and Luke Kiel).



Players and coaches of the Ballarat Football Netball League at the BFNL 2023 season launch.

The Courier will once again be the home of exclusive, in-depth statistics and analytics for the BFNL.



See an example below of the player statistics from the grand final, with every senior match to be featured week-in, week-out all season.

